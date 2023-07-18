Greek Navy Visit

Capt. Mac Harkin, right, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (CDS) 2, gives a tour of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck to Cmdr. Fotios Koumanakos, commanding officer of the Hellenic Navy frigate HS Aegean (F 460), July 23, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

