Greek Navy Visit

A Hellenic Navy S-70B Sea Hawk prepares to land on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, July 23, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA