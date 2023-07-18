Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Greek Navy Visit [Image 2 of 4]

    Greek Navy Visit

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Capt. Rick Burgess, right, commanding officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78), greets Cmdr. Fotios Koumanakos, commanding officer of the Hellenic Navy frigate HS Aegean (F 460) in the in-port cabin, July 23, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 06:48
    Photo ID: 7932526
    VIRIN: 230723-N-HJ055-1110
    Resolution: 3672x2623
    Size: 1016.34 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greek Navy Visit [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Greek Navy Visit
    Greek Navy Visit
    Greek Navy Visit
    Greek Navy Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet
    Interoperability
    CVN 78
    Greek
    Sailors
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT