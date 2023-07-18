Greek Navy Visit

Capt. Rick Burgess, right, commanding officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78), greets Cmdr. Fotios Koumanakos, commanding officer of the Hellenic Navy frigate HS Aegean (F 460) in the in-port cabin, July 23, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA