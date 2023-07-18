Sailors Conduct Helo Wash-Down aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230722-N-CD453-1045 SEA OF JAPAN (July 22, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Chris Som, from Long Beach, California, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Detachment 3, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), participates in a wash-down of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, July 22. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

Date Taken: 06.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023