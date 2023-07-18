Sailors Conduct Helo Wash-Down aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230722-N-CD453-1020 SEA OF JAPAN (July 22, 2023) Sailors attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Detachment 3, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), participates in a wash-down of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, July 22. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 03:58
|Photo ID:
|7932443
|VIRIN:
|230722-N-CD453-1020
|Resolution:
|5579x3985
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
