    Sailors Conduct Helo Wash-Down aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 2 of 8]

    Sailors Conduct Helo Wash-Down aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    SEA OF JAPAN

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230722-N-CD453-1014 SEA OF JAPAN (July 22, 2023) Lt. Cole Yelich, from O’Fallon, Missouri, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Detachment 3, embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), participate in a wash-down of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, July 22. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 03:58
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Helo Wash-Down aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy
    DESRON 15
    cool
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

