2nd Quarter Award winners announced

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Fighter Wing Staff Agencies celebrate after winning the wing spirit award during the 51st FW second quarter awards ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2023. The spirit award is presented to the unit or organization that displays the most liveliness, animation and enthusiasm during the individual unit spirit checks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR