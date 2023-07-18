MCPON Honea Visits Naval Air Facility Misawa

230725-N-UB993-1076

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors and answers questions during an all hands call while visiting Naval Air Facility Misawa in Misawa, Japan, July 25, 2023. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. NAF Misawa is tasked with providing aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

