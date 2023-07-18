MCPON Honea Visits Naval Air Facility Misawa

230725-N-UB993-1063

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Chief Petty Officers attending the CPO Enlisted Leadership Development Course while visiting Naval Air Facility Misawa in Misawa, Japan, July 25, 2023. Honea visited NAF Misawa during his Pacific Fleet engagement tour in the 7th Fleet Area of Operations. NAF Misawa is tasked with providing aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

