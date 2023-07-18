Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Honea Visits Naval Air Facility Misawa [Image 1 of 4]

    MCPON Honea Visits Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, JAPAN

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    230725-N-UB993-1063
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Chief Petty Officers attending the CPO Enlisted Leadership Development Course while visiting Naval Air Facility Misawa in Misawa, Japan, July 25, 2023. Honea visited NAF Misawa during his Pacific Fleet engagement tour in the 7th Fleet Area of Operations. NAF Misawa is tasked with providing aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 02:15
    Location: MISAWA, JP 
    This work, MCPON Honea Visits Naval Air Facility Misawa [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

