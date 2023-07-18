230725-N-EJ241-1006



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Peter Green, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, places a corporal during a rigging for a Roman Catholic mass July 25, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 01:27 Photo ID: 7932292 VIRIN: 230725-N-EJ241-1006 Resolution: 6624x3534 Size: 2.14 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Hometown: SEWANEE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weekly Sailor Spotlight – RP1 Peter Green [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.