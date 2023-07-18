Weekly Sailor Spotlight – RP1 Peter Green

230725-N-EJ241-1006
DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Peter Green, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, places a corporal during a rigging for a Roman Catholic mass July 25, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
