Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weekly Sailor Spotlight – RP1 Peter Green [Image 1 of 2]

    Weekly Sailor Spotlight – RP1 Peter Green

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230725-N-EJ241-1003

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – The Eucharist is prepared inside the sacristy during a rigging for a Roman Catholic mass July 25, 2023. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 01:27
    Photo ID: 7932291
    VIRIN: 230725-N-EJ241-1003
    Resolution: 5546x3756
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weekly Sailor Spotlight – RP1 Peter Green [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weekly Sailor Spotlight – RP1 Peter Green
    Weekly Sailor Spotlight – RP1 Peter Green

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Church
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Roman Catholic
    Eucharist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT