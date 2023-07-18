Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guyana police train with Royal Bermuda Regiment on civil unrest at TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 2 of 2]

    Guyana police train with Royal Bermuda Regiment on civil unrest at TRADEWINDS 23

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Soldier, Cdt. Sarah Bradbury, public affairs specialist, with the 70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Missouri National Guard, crouches with her camera at the Guyana police academy during Tradewinds 23 in Georgetown, Guyana, July 24, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. “Being at TRADEWINDS 23 has opened my eyes as to how diverse our militaries and partnerships really are. This is my first multinational mission, and first time being in South America; it’s amazing to learn how diverse, and yet similar, we all are in our lives and training," said Bradbury. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

