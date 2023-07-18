Faces of TRADEWINDS 23

Guyana Police Officer, Constable Waahiyd Martin with the public guard unit, stands with his riot gear at the Guyana Police Academy during TRADEWINDS 23 in Georgetown, Guyana, July 23, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. “The whole training has been great, because we have been learning new ways to deal with riots and other civil unrest. Other countries, like Bermuda, do things different, so experiencing their techniques has been very interesting. My favorite part of TRADEWINDS 23 has been when we get to simulate the “hardcore” riots. The knowledge that we are learning today from the Royal Bermuda Regiment will help out future classes out of the police academy," said Martin. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

