Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 1 of 2]

    Faces of TRADEWINDS 23

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Guyana Police Officer, Constable Waahiyd Martin with the public guard unit, stands with his riot gear at the Guyana Police Academy during TRADEWINDS 23 in Georgetown, Guyana, July 23, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. “The whole training has been great, because we have been learning new ways to deal with riots and other civil unrest. Other countries, like Bermuda, do things different, so experiencing their techniques has been very interesting. My favorite part of TRADEWINDS 23 has been when we get to simulate the “hardcore” riots. The knowledge that we are learning today from the Royal Bermuda Regiment will help out future classes out of the police academy," said Martin. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 01:28
    Photo ID: 7932283
    VIRIN: 230723-A-JF826-1146
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of TRADEWINDS 23 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of TRADEWINDS 23
    Guyana police train with Royal Bermuda Regiment on civil unrest at TRADEWINDS 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    Guyana Defense Force
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23
    Faces of TRADEWINDS Riot Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT