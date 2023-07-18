Spc. Andrew Choffo (68W) with the 119th Sapper Company stands in front of a M997A3 Tactical Humvee Ambulance at the Boy Scouts of America’s 2023 National Jamboree, held in Mount Hope, West Virginia, July 19-28, 2023. More than 15,000 Scouts from around the United States and multiple foreign nations participated in the event hosted on the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve located adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Southern West Virginia. More than 500 military personnel including Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard, provided critical congressionally mandated support for the event including security, medical, meteorological, and aviation mission functions, while entertainment was provided by military bands and silent drill performance teams. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Wajler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 21:53 Photo ID: 7932062 VIRIN: 230723-Z-DX231-1027 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 10.95 MB Location: WV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Military Provides Support to 2023 National Jamboree [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Grace Wajler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.