    US Military Provides Support to 2023 National Jamboree [Image 2 of 14]

    US Military Provides Support to 2023 National Jamboree

    WV, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Grace Wajler 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sergeant Jonathan Holmes with the 130th Security Forces performs a functions check on his weapon in preparation for a QRF (Quick Reaction Force) drill at the Boy Scouts of America’s 2023 National Jamboree, held in Mount Hope, West Virginia, July 19-28, 2023. More than 15,000 Scouts from around the United States and multiple foreign nations participated in the event hosted on the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve located adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Southern West Virginia. More than 500 military personnel including Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard, provided critical congressionally mandated support for the event including security, medical, meteorological, and aviation mission functions, while entertainment was provided by military bands and silent drill performance teams. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Wajler)


    with

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 21:54
    Photo ID: 7932059
    VIRIN: 230723-Z-DX231-1003
    Resolution: 3857x2968
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 29

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Military Provides Support to 2023 National Jamboree [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Grace Wajler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia National Guard
    WVNG
    NationalJamboree23
    2023 National Jamboree
    NatJamboree23

