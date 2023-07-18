Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston Airmen prove success in Indo-Pacific during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Emily Smith, 437th Air Expeditionary Wing A1 director of personnel, stands next to a French Air and Space Force A400M Atlas transport aircraft on the flight line at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023. Smith and three other Airmen from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., supported a real-world. search-and-rescue mission aboard the French aircraft during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, saving 11 lives when their boat became disabled at sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

