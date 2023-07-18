U.S. Air Force Maj. Emily Smith, 437th Air Expeditionary Wing A1 director of personnel, stands next to a French Air and Space Force A400M Atlas transport aircraft on the flight line at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023. Smith and three other Airmen from Joint Base Charleston, S.C., supported a real-world. search-and-rescue mission aboard the French aircraft during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, saving 11 lives when their boat became disabled at sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 19:33 Photo ID: 7931942 VIRIN: 230724-F-ES635-1549 Resolution: 742x500 Size: 103.89 KB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JB Charleston Airmen prove success in Indo-Pacific during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, by TSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.