USMC 2d Marine Division Band performs at the 2023 National Jamboree

The United States Marine Corps 2d Marine Division Band performs at the 2023 National Jamboree, held in Glen Jean, West Virginia, July 24, 2023. More than 15,000 Scouts from around the United States and multiple foreign nations participated in the event hosted on the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve located adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Southern West Virginia. More than 500 military personnel including Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard, provided critical congressionally mandated support for the event to include security, medical, meteorological, and aviation mission functions, while entertainment was provided by military bands and silent drill performance teams. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

