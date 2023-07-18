Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC3 hosts Major General Amio Sato and senior staff from the Japan Ministry of Defense (MOD)

    LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Jesus Rodriguez 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    DC3 hosts Major General Amio Sato and senior staff from the Japan Ministry of Defense (MOD) during what was a mutually insightful and beneficial visit with allies. We look forward to continuing to foster our valuable relationship. The meeting took place at DC3 Headquarters located at 911 Linthicum Heights, MD on July 20th 2023

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 17:11
    Location: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD, US 
    Security
    Cyber Security
    Air Force
    partnership
    DC3
    Japan Visit

