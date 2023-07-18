DC3 hosts Major General Amio Sato and senior staff from the Japan Ministry of Defense (MOD) during what was a mutually insightful and beneficial visit with allies. We look forward to continuing to foster our valuable relationship. The meeting took place at DC3 Headquarters located at 911 Linthicum Heights, MD on July 20th 2023

