    Never a Rodeo Without Space [Image 6 of 6]

    Never a Rodeo Without Space

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Attendees of Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo ‘Space Night’ watch the steer wrestling competition at the Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 14, 2023. The Rodeo lineup also includes bareback riding, breakaway roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding and mutton busting. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

