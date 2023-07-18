PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Attendees of Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo ‘Space Night’ watch the steer wrestling competition at the Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 14, 2023. The Rodeo lineup also includes bareback riding, breakaway roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding and mutton busting. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 17:12
|Photo ID:
|7931644
|VIRIN:
|230714-X-MC941-1219
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.82 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Never a Rodeo Without Space [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS
