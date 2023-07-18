Never a Rodeo Without Space

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Attendees of Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo ‘Space Night’ watch the steer wrestling competition at the Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 14, 2023. The Rodeo lineup also includes bareback riding, breakaway roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding and mutton busting. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

Date Taken: 07.14.2023
Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US