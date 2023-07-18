Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree [Image 22 of 23]

    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree

    GLEN JEAN, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Lt. Gen. Evans, Commander, U.S. Army North, served as a feature speaker at the 2023 National Jamboree, held in Glen Jean, West Virginia, July 24, 2023. During his speech, Evans stressed two important messages: it’s not about you and pilot the aircraft, stressing the importance of being part of something bigger than yourself, and of keeping focused on what’s most important in life. More than 15,000 Scouts from around the United States and multiple foreign nations participated in the event hosted on the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve located adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Southern West Virginia. More than 500 military personnel including Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard, provided critical congressionally mandated support for the event to include security, medical, meteorological, and aviation mission functions, while entertainment was provided by military bands and silent drill performance teams. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 16:00
    Photo ID: 7931409
    VIRIN: 230724-Z-FC129-1594
    Resolution: 4241x2736
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: GLEN JEAN, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree [Image 23 of 23], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree
    U.S. Army North Commander Visits 2023 National Jamboree

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARNORTH
    WVNG
    2023 National Jamboree
    NatJambo2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT