Navy Seal Candidate Training

230626-N-TL141-1097 CORONADO, CALIF. (JUNE 26, 2023) U.S. Navy SEAL candidates report during the inflatable boat small (IBS) surf passage evolution of Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan Lavin)

