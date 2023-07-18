Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Builds Human Performance Center [Image 3 of 5]

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Builds Human Performance Center

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    Equipment left from the prior Area 5 gym sits in the 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) Human Performance Center (HPC) during construction on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 24, 2023. Marines and Sailors of 2nd MLG will use the HPC after completion to focus on the building and sustainment of a Marine’s or Sailors’ physical, mental, social and spiritual health. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 14:41
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Sailors
    Fitness
    Construction
    HPC

