2nd Marine Logistics Group Builds Human Performance Center

Equipment left from the prior Area 5 gym sits in the 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) Human Performance Center (HPC) during construction on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 24, 2023. Marines and Sailors of 2nd MLG will use the HPC after completion to focus on the building and sustainment of a Marine’s or Sailors’ physical, mental, social and spiritual health. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

