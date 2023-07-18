Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Seal Candidate Training [Image 9 of 9]

    Navy Seal Candidate Training

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Lavin 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    230711-N-TL141-1377 CORONADO, CALIF. (JULY 11, 2023) U.S. Navy SEAL candidates paddle inflatable boats during the “Hell Week” crucible of Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan Lavin)

    This work, Navy Seal Candidate Training [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BUD/S
    Naval Special Warfare
    Hell Week

