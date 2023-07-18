Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH Holds NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    BACH Holds NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital conducted a ceremony for the NCO and Soldier of the Quarter winners (2nd & 3rd quarters); Sgt. Abdel Aziz Tapsoba and Pvt. 1st Class Bryson Brookshire (2nd quarter); and Staff Sgt. Virginia Vinson and Spc. Trent Ulrich (3rd quarter). Events like this test the knowledge and readiness of the Soldiers and provides them with the opportunity to practice and demonstrate their skills.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 13:05
    Photo ID: 7930969
    VIRIN: 230721-D-DQ133-1008
    Resolution: 8318x5545
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Holds NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BACH Holds NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Ceremony
    BACH Holds NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Ceremony
    BACH Holds NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Ceremony
    BACH Holds NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Ceremony
    BACH Holds NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Ceremony
    BACH Holds NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Ceremony
    BACH Holds NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT