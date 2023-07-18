BACH Holds NCO, Soldier of the Quarter Ceremony

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital conducted a ceremony for the NCO and Soldier of the Quarter winners (2nd & 3rd quarters); Sgt. Abdel Aziz Tapsoba and Pvt. 1st Class Bryson Brookshire (2nd quarter); and Staff Sgt. Virginia Vinson and Spc. Trent Ulrich (3rd quarter). Events like this test the knowledge and readiness of the Soldiers and provides them with the opportunity to practice and demonstrate their skills.

