ROTC Cadets Tour the 531st Hospital Center

Army Cadets, including summer nursing interns, toured the 531st Hospital Center’s Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment (FRSD). The cadets, who are all involved in the Army's Reserve Officer Training Corps, are spending time on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to get a better understanding of the multiple roles of Army Officers, prior to returning to school in the fall.

