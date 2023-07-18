Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC Cadets Tour the 531st Hospital Center [Image 4 of 4]

    ROTC Cadets Tour the 531st Hospital Center

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Army Cadets, including summer nursing interns, toured the 531st Hospital Center’s Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment (FRSD). The cadets, who are all involved in the Army's Reserve Officer Training Corps, are spending time on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to get a better understanding of the multiple roles of Army Officers, prior to returning to school in the fall.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 13:05
    VIRIN: 230721-D-DQ133-1013
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

