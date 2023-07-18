Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Force conducts Active Shooter Exercise 23 [Image 28 of 29]

    Joint Force conducts Active Shooter Exercise 23

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Local Law Enforcement and Military Personnel assigned to the 87th Security Forces Squadron, the 99th Readiness Division, and Naval Support Activity Lakehurst conduct an Active Shooter Exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J on July 20, 2023. An Active Shooter is an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area; in most cases, active shooters use firearms and there is no pattern or method to their selection of victims. Because active shooter situations are often over within 10 to 15 minutes, before law enforcement arrives on the scene, individuals must be prepared both mentally and physically to deal with an active shooter situation.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 7930806
    VIRIN: 200723-F-BW403-1273
    Resolution: 9158x6094
    Size: 31.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Force conducts Active Shooter Exercise 23 [Image 29 of 29], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Law Enforcement
    Defenders
    Exercise
    Military Police
    Master-at-Arms
    Active Shooter

