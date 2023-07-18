Golf Company EGA Ceremony

Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 24, 2023. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

