    Golf Company Crucible [Image 4 of 8]

    Golf Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 24, 2023. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 10:01
