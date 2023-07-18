Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 24, 2023. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their Eagle, Globe and Anchor and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7930548
|VIRIN:
|230721-M-WD009-1102
|Resolution:
|7572x5144
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Golf Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT