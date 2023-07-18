Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mason (DDG 87) Conducts GQ Drill During CSG-4 COMPTUEX [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Mason (DDG 87) Conducts GQ Drill During CSG-4 COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaitlin Watt 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman Fireman Diego Ortiz, from Pittsburg, California, prepares to don his firefighting equipment during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) July 7, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kaitlin Watt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 09:37
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mason (DDG 87) Conducts GQ Drill During CSG-4 COMPTUEX [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kaitlin Watt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Mason, DDG 87, COMPTUEX, IKECSG, CSG 2

