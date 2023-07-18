Tech. Sgt. Patience Templeton, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Uniforms noncommissioned officer in charge, practices banding a pallet at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 28, 2023. Templeton is deployed to AFMAO from the 92nd Force Support Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 08:27
|Photo ID:
|7930405
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-UK538-1083
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|324.02 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|DRAIN, OR, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMAO warehouse training [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
