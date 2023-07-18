Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAO warehouse training [Image 3 of 3]

    AFMAO warehouse training

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Tech. Sgt. Patience Templeton, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Uniforms noncommissioned officer in charge, practices banding a pallet at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 28, 2023. Templeton is deployed to AFMAO from the 92nd Force Support Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 08:27
    Photo ID: 7930405
    VIRIN: 230628-F-UK538-1083
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 324.02 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: DRAIN, OR, US
    Pallet
    Casket
    Supplies
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    Banding

