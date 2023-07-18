Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Partnerships with Coalition Demolition [Image 2 of 2]

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron lays out a detonation cord near Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 21, 2023. EOD technicians are experts in the safe handling and destruction of chemical, biological, incendiary, radiological and nuclear materials and devices, and they help ensure freedom of operations by removing such hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    explosion
    CENTCOM
    bomb
    coalition
    AFCENT
    EOD

