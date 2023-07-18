Explosive Partnerships with Coalition Demolition

A U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron lays out a detonation cord near Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 21, 2023. EOD technicians are experts in the safe handling and destruction of chemical, biological, incendiary, radiological and nuclear materials and devices, and they help ensure freedom of operations by removing such hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

