Explosive Partnerships with Coalition Demolition

U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, and a member of the Danish armed forces, place C4 explosives before a controlled detonation near Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 21, 2023. EOD technicians from the 386th ECES frequently work with our coalition partners during demolitions like this to destroy various hazardous materials in a safe and controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

Date Taken: 07.21.2023