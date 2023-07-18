100th MXG changes command at RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Rivers, right, 100th Maintenance Group commander, presents his first salute to a formation of Airmen from the 100th MXG at his change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 14, 2023. Rivers joins Team Mildenhall from Hill Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

