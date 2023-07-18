Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th MXG changes command at RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4]

    100th MXG changes command at RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Rivers, right, 100th Maintenance Group commander, presents his first salute to a formation of Airmen from the 100th MXG at his change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 14, 2023. Rivers joins Team Mildenhall from Hill Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
