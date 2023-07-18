Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th MXG changes command at RAF Mildenhall [Image 3 of 4]

    100th MXG changes command at RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Rivers, right, incoming 100th Maintenance Group commander, Col. David Hood, second right, outgoing 100th MXG commander, and Col. Gene Jacobus, third right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, salute as the National Anthem plays and the colors are posted during the 100th MXG change of command at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 14, 2023. Rivers joins Team Mildenhall from Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, 100th MXG changes command at RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    Hill Air Force Base
    Team Mildenhall
    100th Maintenance Group

