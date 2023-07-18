100th MXG changes command at RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Rivers, right, incoming 100th Maintenance Group commander, Col. David Hood, second right, outgoing 100th MXG commander, and Col. Gene Jacobus, third right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, salute as the National Anthem plays and the colors are posted during the 100th MXG change of command at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 14, 2023. Rivers joins Team Mildenhall from Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

