100th MXG changes command at RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Col. Gene Jacobus, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, hands the official guidon to Col. Aaron Rivers, 100th Maintenance Group commander, at the 100th MXG change of command at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 14, 2023. Rivers joins Team Mildenhall from Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

