230722-N-NO146-1004 GULF OF ADEN (July 22, 2023) Crewmembers from Japanese destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD 107) render honors to Spanish frigate SPS Navarra (F 85) during joint drills in the Gulf of Aden, July 22, 2023. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 05:54
|Photo ID:
|7930305
|VIRIN:
|230722-N-NO146-1004
|Resolution:
|2000x1334
|Size:
|179.13 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF ADEN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|9
This work, Combined Maritime Forces Conducts Joint Maritime Training [Image 4 of 4], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT