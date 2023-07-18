Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Maritime Forces Conducts Joint Maritime Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Combined Maritime Forces Conducts Joint Maritime Training

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.22.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230722-N-NO146-1002 GULF OF ADEN (July 22, 2023) A crewmember from Japanese destroyer JS Ikazuchi (DD 107) looks out at Spanish frigate SPS Navarra (F 85) while conducting joint drills in the Gulf of Aden, July 22, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Japan
    Gulf of Aden
    Combined Maritime Forces
    Spain
    JS Ikazuchi
    SPS Navarra

