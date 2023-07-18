Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Confined space program team performs Preventive Manhole Inspections [Image 10 of 12]

    Confined space program team performs Preventive Manhole Inspections

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airmen Alexzander Hernandez, 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, inspects network cabling while sitting in a manhole during Preventive Manhole Inspections (PMI) at Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 20, 2023. PMIs are part of regular inspections conducted by the confined spaces program team. The specialized team is comprised of Airmen from fire, safety, and bio-environmental, who work together to safely inspect confined spaces across PSAB. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 06:15
    Photo ID: 7930295
    VIRIN: 230720-F-WT152-1009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Confined space program team performs Preventive Manhole Inspections [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    deployed
    safety
    Bio
    Manhole
    Confined spaces
    preventive manhole inspection

