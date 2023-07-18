Confined space program team performs Preventive Manhole Inspections

Senior Airmen Alexzander Hernandez, 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, inspects network cabling while sitting in a manhole during Preventive Manhole Inspections (PMI) at Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 20, 2023. PMIs are part of regular inspections conducted by the confined spaces program team. The specialized team is comprised of Airmen from fire, safety, and bio-environmental, who work together to safely inspect confined spaces across PSAB. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

