    Diego Garcia conducts beach cleanup

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.29.2020

    Photo by Seaman Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors and installation personnel participate in a beach cleanup July 22, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 04:53
    Photo ID: 7930281
    VIRIN: 230722-N-VD231-1001
    Resolution: 5513x3308
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia conducts beach cleanup, by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    Beach cleanup

