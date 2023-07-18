DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors and installation personnel participate in a beach cleanup July 22, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 04:53
|Photo ID:
|7930281
|VIRIN:
|230722-N-VD231-1001
|Resolution:
|5513x3308
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|9
This work, Diego Garcia conducts beach cleanup, by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT