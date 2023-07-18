7th Fleet Band Plays Singapore

230722-N-HG389-1181 SINGAPORE (July 22, 2023) Musician 2nd Class Brian Mathis plays a keyboard during a concert performed by “The Orient Express” of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band at the Terror Club in the Sembawang district of Singapore, July 22. Singapore Area Coordinator provides comprehensive shore services to the fleet, fighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

