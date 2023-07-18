7th Fleet Band Plays Singapore

230722-N-HG389-1139 SINGAPORE (July 22, 2023) Navy musicians from “The Orient Express” of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band play a concert at the Terror Club in the Sembawang district of Singapore, July 22. Singapore Area Coordinator provides comprehensive shore services to the fleet, fighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 Location: SG