    7th Fleet Band Plays Singapore [Image 4 of 10]

    7th Fleet Band Plays Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    07.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Singapore Area Coordinator

    230722-N-HG389-1077 SINGAPORE (July 22, 2023) Navy musicians from “The Orient Express” of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band play a concert at the Terror Club in the Sembawang district of Singapore, July 22. Singapore Area Coordinator provides comprehensive shore services to the fleet, fighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

