230722-N-HG389-1039 SINGAPORE (July 22, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Waidelich, executive officer of Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC), speaks to the Singapore military community prior to a concert performed by “The Orient Express” of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band at the Terror Club in the Sembawang district of Singapore, July 22. SAC provides comprehensive shore services to the fleet, fighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 23:14 Photo ID: 7930000 VIRIN: 230722-N-HG389-1039 Resolution: 7850x5233 Size: 1.56 MB Location: SG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Fleet Band Plays Singapore [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.