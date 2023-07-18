A1C Stephen Thompson Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stephen Thompson, Pacific Air Forces Air Postal Squadon Detachment 3 mail processing specialist from San Antonio, Texas was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

