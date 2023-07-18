Special Operations commander visits Kadena

Service members with the 353rd Special Operations Wing salute the departing Air Force Special Operations Command officials’ vehicle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. The 353rd SOW remains poised to execute operations to meet national security objectives and alliance obligations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

