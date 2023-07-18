U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, left, Air Force Special Operations commander, presents the Distinguished Flying Cross to U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Calderon at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. This medal is awarded to a U.S. service member for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. The 353rd Special Operations Wing continues to prepare for a spectrum of security requirements ranging from competition to crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 21:06 Photo ID: 7929909 VIRIN: 230711-F-TK870-1394 Resolution: 2911x4003 Size: 3.15 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Operations commander visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.