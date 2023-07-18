U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command officials tour the MC-130 Simulator facility during their visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. The 353rd Special Operation Wing is committed to continued special operations training opportunities and maintaining the highest levels of mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

This work, Special Operations commander visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.